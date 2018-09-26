FOOD & DRINK

Fast-casual eatery Bombay Wraps comes to Lakeview

Photo: Bombay Wraps/Yelp

By Hoodline
Fast-casual Indian eatery Bombay Wraps continues to expand with a new location in Lakeview. Located at 3149 1/2 N. Broadway St., this is its third brick-and-mortar spot in the city; it also operates a food truck and restaurants in Streeterville and the Loop.

Menu options are served as a wrap, sandwich roll, basmati rice bowl or salad. Look for favorites such as Chickpea Chana simmered in Indian spices and the Chicken Tikka with tandoori spices, both topped with pickled onions and fresh cilantro mint chutney. Or try the Beef Kabob, ground beef mixed with a blend of spices, finished with a cool yogurt chutney and served with jalapenos. Here's the menu.

Bombay Wraps has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Theodore M., whoreviewed the new spot on Sept. 13, wrote, "Tasty wraps and reasonably priced for the neighborhood. They offer the typical wrap/rice bowl/salad bowl options all in the $5-10 range."

And Stephen D. wrote, "Delicious, high-quality food, reasonable prices and friendly staff. A great addition to East Lakeview!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Bombay Wraps is open from 5-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
