FOOD & DRINK

Fast-food spot Fritzy's reopens in Lincoln Park with new owners

Photo: Fritzy's/Yelp

By Hoodline
If hot dogs, burgers and shakes are what you're after, look no further than Fritzy's in Lincoln Park. Formerly Big Bob and Fritzy's, the casual eatery at 723 W. Armitage Ave. has reopened with new owners and a shorter name.

"We plan to continue the tradition of taking our fast food to another level; never pre-cooked, always fresh and prepared to your liking," the business says on its website.

Craving a burger? Build your own by choosing a protein (beef, turkey, chicken or veggie patty), cheese, veggies, extras (like bacon, avocado or egg) and sauce from a list that includes honey Sriracha, Buffalo and blue cheese. Hot dogs -- including the Char Dog, Chili Cheddar Char Dog and the Footlong Char Dog -- are served Chicago style with fries.

Sandwiches like beer-battered cod, Philly cheesesteak and boneless rib are also available. Finish off your meal with a shake in flavors like chocolate, banana and Reeses Oreo. Check out the full menu here.

There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.

Zack R., who reviewed the eatery on July 6, wrote, "Nothing like a fresh start to go from good to great. The beef is now some of the best you'll get. Service, as always, is top notch!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Fritzy's is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Breakfast House opens new eatery in Lakeview
Ryan surprises WCL audience with Potbelly sandwiches
Chicago Brewhouse debuts on the Riverwalk
Mediterranean spot Cafe Bonhomme now open in the Loop
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
Show More
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
Woman shot in head fleeing Englewood attempted robbery
More News