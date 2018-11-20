Feast your eyes on the best Chicago businesses to visit before Thanksgiving

Whether you'll be feasting with family and friends or doing something unrelated to overeating, we've got a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed things to do (and get) in preparation for the big day. From beer and wine shops to bakeries, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find Chicago's top go-tos for the holiday, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list of where to head.
Groceries
1. Eataly
Photo: SOPHIA P./Yelp
Topping the list is Eataly. Located at 43 E. Ohio St. in the Near North, the grocery store, which offers specialty food, coffee and more, is the most popular grocery store in Chicago, boasting four stars out of 3,143 reviews on Yelp. Enjoy complimentary samples at the wine shop while you shop for Thanksgiving groceries -- from spices and cheese to meats and desserts.
2. Bari
Photo: CAMILLE O./Yelp
Next up is Near West Side's Bari, situated at 1120 W. Grand Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 708 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store and deli has proven to be a local favorite. The store offers imported Italian cheeses, homemade pasta sauces, coffee, gelato and more. Bari also serves subs, salads and soups.
3. J.P. Graziano Grocery
Photo: CHRISTOPHER V./Yelp
West Loop's J.P. Graziano Grocery, located at 901 W. Randolph St. (between Sangamon and Peoria streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the grocery store and deli 4.5 stars out of 467 reviews. The spot offers Italian groceries, like giardiniera, pasta, spices and more, as well as sandwiches.
Pies: Sweet Mandy B's
Photo: VICTORIA A./Yelp
When it comes to pie, topping the list is Sweet Mandy B's. Located at 1208 W. Webster Ave. (between Magnolia and Racine avenues) in Lincoln Park, it is the most popular bakery in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,511 reviews on Yelp. The dessert spot offers a special Thanksgiving menu, which features pumpkin, pecan and chocolate cream pies and more. (View the menu here.)
Beverages: Binny's Beverage Depot
Photo: DENISE U./Yelp
And to serve all your beverage needs, we've found Chicago's top beverage store: Binny's Beverage Depot. Located at 1720 N. Marcey St. (between Willow and Wisconsin streets), the beverage store is the highest rated of its kind in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 304 reviews on Yelp. Binny's offers beer, wine, spirits and more. And it's having special Thanksgiving sales on wine and liquor this week only