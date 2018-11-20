FOOD & DRINK

Feast your eyes on the best Evanston businesses to visit before Thanksgiving

Bennison’s Bakery. | Photo: Darren B./Yelp

By Hoodline
The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us, meaning it's time to find your stretchy pants and to think about what you're thankful for this year.

Whether you'll be feasting with family and friends or doing something unrelated to overeating, we've got a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed things to do (and get) in preparation for the big day. From beer and wine shops to bakeries, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find Evanston's top go-tos for the holiday, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list of where to head.

---

Groceries




As friends and family prepare to gather this Thanksgiving, head to one of Evanston's best grocery stores to stock up on supplies before it's too late.

1. Trader Joe's



Photo: EUGENE F./Yelp

Topping the list is Trader Joe's. Located at 1211 Chicago Ave. (between Hamilton and Greenleaf streets), it's the highest rated grocery store in Evanston, boasting four stars out of 88 reviews on Yelp. Head to Trader Joe's for your decorating needs (pumpkins, gourds, flowers) or for more necessary ingredients like the turkey.

2. D&D Finer Foods



Photo: D&D FINER FOODS/Yelp

Next up is D&D Finer Foods, situated at 825 Noyes St. With four stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store and deli has proven to be a local favorite. The shop's current Thanksgiving specials include $2.69 per pound for turkeys.
---

Dessert: Bennison's Bakery



Photo: lynn s./Yelp

Responsible for dessert, but haven't got the time (or energy) to bake? Head to one of Evanston's favorite dessert stops: Bennison's Bakery. Located downtown at 1000 Davis St. (between Oak and Maple avenues), it's a top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery four stars out of 408 reviews. This Thanksgiving, Bennison's is whipping up pumpkin, French silk, sweet potato, apple, pecan and more seasonal pies for you to take home.
---

Beverages




Not everyone can pull off the perfect home-cooked side dish. What you can do -- so long as you're 21 or older -- is come prepared with a six-pack of quality beer or a fitting bottle of wine for your forthcoming celebrations.

To help you get the goods, here's a roundup of Evanston's top beer and wine shops.

1. Few Spirits



Photo: ANDREA M./Yelp

Topping the list is Few Spirits. Located at 918 Chicago Ave. (between Main and Lee streets), the brewery is the highest-rated beer, wine and spirits spot in Evanston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp. Few offers bourbon whiskey, barrel gin, rye whiskey and American gin.

2. The Wine Goddess



Photo: RICK R./Yelp

And for the perfect bottle of wine, turn to The Wine Goddess, situated at 702 Main St. (between Sherman and Custer avenues). With 4.5 stars out of 51 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar has proven to be a local favorite. Grab a bottle of red or white, or opt for the shop's craft beer selection, after sampling some options at the shop's bar.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineEvanston
FOOD & DRINK
How to cook a Thanksgiving dinner
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
Pokē Bowl Co debuts in Streeterville's Whole Foods
Bulls, Portillo's team up for free food
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mercy Hospital Shooting: Mourning 3 innocent victims
Mercy Hospital gunman: What we know
CPD officer shot in vest in Gresham shootout
Cook Co. deputy stabbed on South Side; Suspect shot
Bulls, Portillo's team up for free food
Dad offered girl as child bride to highest bidder
Aurora woman accused of biting man's ear off, prosecutors say
Jell-O releases edible slime you can play with and eat
Show More
Body found identified as missing 49ers fan, coroner confirms
Bears say QB Mitch Trubisky has right shoulder injury
Chipotle offers to rehire manager seen in viral video
Report: Ivanka Trump used personal email for government work
Judge suspends President Trump's asylum ban
More News