Feast your eyes on the best Evanston businesses to visit before Thanksgiving

Whether you'll be feasting with family and friends or doing something unrelated to overeating, we've got a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed things to do (and get) in preparation for the big day. From beer and wine shops to bakeries, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find Evanston's top go-tos for the holiday, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list of where to head.
---
Groceries
As friends and family prepare to gather this Thanksgiving, head to one of Evanston's best grocery stores to stock up on supplies before it's too late.
1. Trader Joe's
Photo: EUGENE F./Yelp
Topping the list is Trader Joe's. Located at 1211 Chicago Ave. (between Hamilton and Greenleaf streets), it's the highest rated grocery store in Evanston, boasting four stars out of 88 reviews on Yelp. Head to Trader Joe's for your decorating needs (pumpkins, gourds, flowers) or for more necessary ingredients like the turkey.
2. D&D Finer Foods
Photo: D&D FINER FOODS/Yelp
Next up is D&D Finer Foods, situated at 825 Noyes St. With four stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store and deli has proven to be a local favorite. The shop's current Thanksgiving specials include $2.69 per pound for turkeys.
---
Dessert: Bennison's Bakery
Photo: lynn s./Yelp
Responsible for dessert, but haven't got the time (or energy) to bake? Head to one of Evanston's favorite dessert stops: Bennison's Bakery. Located downtown at 1000 Davis St. (between Oak and Maple avenues), it's a top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery four stars out of 408 reviews. This Thanksgiving, Bennison's is whipping up pumpkin, French silk, sweet potato, apple, pecan and more seasonal pies for you to take home.
---
Beverages
Not everyone can pull off the perfect home-cooked side dish. What you can do -- so long as you're 21 or older -- is come prepared with a six-pack of quality beer or a fitting bottle of wine for your forthcoming celebrations.
To help you get the goods, here's a roundup of Evanston's top beer and wine shops.
1. Few Spirits
Photo: ANDREA M./Yelp
Topping the list is Few Spirits. Located at 918 Chicago Ave. (between Main and Lee streets), the brewery is the highest-rated beer, wine and spirits spot in Evanston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp. Few offers bourbon whiskey, barrel gin, rye whiskey and American gin.
2. The Wine Goddess
Photo: RICK R./Yelp
And for the perfect bottle of wine, turn to The Wine Goddess, situated at 702 Main St. (between Sherman and Custer avenues). With 4.5 stars out of 51 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar has proven to be a local favorite. Grab a bottle of red or white, or opt for the shop's craft beer selection, after sampling some options at the shop's bar.