Figo Wine Bar now open in Lakeview

On the hunt for a new place to enjoy wine and small plates? Look no further than Figo Wine Bar. The new addition to Lakeview is located at 3207 N. Sheffield Ave.
On its website, the business says it combines "a great atmosphere, a sommelier-selected wine list and Italian tapas together to form a fun and exciting experience."
Notable menu options include hot dishes like grilled octopus and lamb chops; cold plates like charred beets and chicken liver mousse; and Italian pasta entrees such as tortellini, rigatoni and fettuccini. Here's the full menu.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, Figo Wine Bar has been warmly received by patrons.
Katie C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 18, wrote, "It has a wonderful ambiance and felt very lively on a Wednesday evening -- the only open seats were at the window. They serve cocktails and wine both."
Yelper Cassidy B. added, "Overall, we loved this spot - great atmosphere, service and pricing. With just a few small adjustments to the plates this would definitely get five stars."
Head on over to check it out: Figo Wine Bar is open from 5-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, and 4-11 p.m. on Sunday.
