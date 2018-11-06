FOOD & DRINK

Find classic American grub at Lincoln Square's new The Priory Bar & Kitchen

Photo: The Priory Bar & Kitchen/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new traditional American spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called The Priory Bar & Kitchen, the newcomer is located at 5130 N. Western Ave. in Lincoln Square.

The new restaurant serves classic American dishes. Start with the charcuterie board with sliced meats and cheeses, fruits and veggies, lager mustard and house gravy. Then treat yourself to Mum's Chicken Pot Roast with roasted chicken, veggies, house-made Russet mashed potatoes and gravy. View the full menu here.)

The Priory Bar & Kitchen has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Mary R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 24, wrote, "The food was delicious. I loved the macaroni and cheese, and the cheeseburger was tasty!"

Yelper Mark S. added, "This is a unique place with a great atmosphere. We started with the Rarebit Mac and Cheese. For the entrees, we had the fish and chips and bangers and mash. It was delicious!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Priory Bar & Kitchen is open from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 3 p.m.-midnight on Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight on Saturday and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
