Find coffee, tea and more at Lincoln Square's new City Coffee

Photo: Cass K./Yelp

By Hoodline
If coffee and tea are what you're after, look no further than this new business. The fresh arrival to Lincoln Square, called City Coffee, is located at 5139 N. Damen Ave.

City Coffee specializes in coffee, tea, smoothies and more. Hungry? The new spot has a bakery and lunch menu with food items rotating in and out. On the menu, look for the Red Eye, Lavender Latte, or a cold brew.

The fresh arrival has gotten good reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 9 reviews on Yelp.

Teal R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 24, wrote, "I stopped in on the soft opening day one and again this past week. The space is bright and big (a good place to meet friends, read a book or work) and the staff is friendly."

And Natalie D. wrote, "City Coffee is a great addition to our neighborhood! It's a cozy atmosphere, excellent coffee and service! The owners are super friendly and sweet; it's obvious that they take great pride in what they do."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. City Coffee is open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends.
