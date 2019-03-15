Find juice, smoothies and more at Naperville's new Clean Juice

Clean Juice is a franchise with locations in 16 states. On the menu, look for the avocado toast, an acai bowl or the oats bowl for a quick bite. The juices are made with organic ingredients and come in a variety of flavors.
With a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Clean Juice is getting solid feedback from clientele.
Sarah N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 7, wrote, "Getting my daughter to eat her daily dose of fruits and veggies can be a daily struggle, but after visiting Clean Juice, things have now changed!"
And Stephanie B. wrote, "The design is absolutely farmhouse chic, I love it. ... Highly recommend for a clean juice or smoothie."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Clean Juice Naperville is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
