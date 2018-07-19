FOOD & DRINK

Find pottery classes and more at Pilsen's new GnarWare Workshop

By Hoodline
A new studio offering ceramics classes to artists and hobbyists alike has opened in the Pilsen neighborhood. Called GnarWare Workshop, it is located at 1838 W. Cermak Road.

Owned by Liz McCarthy, the space is "dedicated to serving the greater Chicago area by providing a working studio and open conversations about clay, craft and form," according to the business' website.

Pottery classes are available for all skill levels, including children and teens, as wells as single-day workshops and open studio time. Classes include Intro to Wheel Throwing, Clay 101: Hand Building Basics, Bead Making, Slip Casting and more. Get more details here.

GnarWare Workshop has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating.

E T., who reviewed the new spot on June 18, wrote, "Ceramics studio at an affordable price. I've had a studio membership here for a couple months. I haven't taken a drop-in throwing session but have overheard a bunch while working on my own things, Bryan seems like a great teacher! Thorough, patient, friendly and knowledgeable."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. GnarWare Workshop is open from noon-8 p.m. on Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
