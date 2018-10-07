Flavorful fall foods for your autumn palate

- Though considered a warm-weather fruit, grapes are actually at their peak in fall.
- Broccoli is full of fiber and perfect for a Thanksgiving side dish.
- Raspberries have the most flavor in the fall, as does passionfruit, a specialty fruit in some areas.
- If you are looking for a spice, horseradish should be your go-to root vegetable.
- Because figs require very little water and are hearty plants, they can be enjoyed even as the temperatures drop.
- Garlic peaks in late summer all the way through fall. You can keep that around in the kitchen all season.
- Mushrooms are a great low-calorie food to add to your plate and are rich in vitamins.
- Turnips are another root vegetable that grows perfectly in temperate climates.
- Celery may be a staple to stuffing for Thanksgiving, but you can enjoy it all season long.
Pumpkin spice might get all the love when the leaves start to fall, but these other seasonal foods and flavors are also worth checking out, according to AccuWeather:
