Food and drink events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

Hungry for something new?If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Chicago food and beverage. From beer tastings to a pozole cook off, here's what to do on the local food and drink scene this week.---Taste, drink and cheers to great beers at the Chicago Beer Fest. Tickets include admission, beer tastings, giveaways and more.Saturday, April 13, noon-4 p.m.Old Crow Smokehouse River North, 149 W. Kinzie St.$20Taste and judge hand crafted pozole from more than 20 vendors at the Pozole Cook Off. In addition, a dollar from every beer purchased will go toward supporting Meals on Wheels Chicago.Saturday, April 13, 5-8 p.m.Lo Rez Brewing and Taproom, 2101 S. Carpenter St.FreeSomm Madness is the March Madness of the wine and sommelier community. Watch a blind wine tasting tournament and have access to over 200 wines in a walk-around tasting.Sunday, April 14, 4-9 p.m.Builders BLDG, 222 N. LaSalle$100Sample beers from more than 20 breweries at the fourth annual fundraiser for Meals on Wheels Chicago. Guests will also have the opportunity to try food from a beer-inspired tasting menu from more than 10 award-winning chefs.Thursday, April 11, 6-10 p.m.Theater on the Lake, 2401 N. Lake Shore Drive$75---