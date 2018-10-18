FOOD & DRINK

Food and drinks: 4 new spots to try in Chicago

Photo: Lucy's Cafe/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in checking out the newest businesses in Chicago? From a music venue and lounge to a traditional American cafe, read on to see the newest destinations to debut near you.

The Boxcar



Photo: The Boxcar/Yelp

The Steep Theatre has opened the doors to a new cabaret lounge at 1115 W. Berwyn Ave. in Edgewater Beach. The Boxcar is a place for cocktails and conversation before and after main stage performances, the theater says on its website.

On Sunday and Monday evenings, the new lounge features music, stories, poetry and more. Upcoming events include a show highlighting art collaborations and a solo indie-folk-electronic act. (See the full calendarhere.)

Lucy's Cafe



Photo: amanda d./Yelp

Lucy's Cafe is a vegetarian eatery at 2100 W. Roscoe St. in Roscoe Village. With a five-star rating out of six reviews, Yelpers are enthusiastic about Lucy's Cafe so far.

Formerly named Victory's Banner, Lucy's Cafe is housed in the same spot and has been rebranded. According to its Facebook page, this place was sold two years ago and the owners recently transitioned to the new name, keeping many of the old menu items while adding new offerings like vegan cheese.

Expect a wide variety of breakfast and brunch fare including breakfast bowls, sandwiches, crepes, French toast and more.

Hero Coffee Bar



Photo: hero coffee bar/Yelp

Hero Coffee Bar has opened a new shop at 2950 N. Sheridan Road in Lakeview East. The location marks the seventh Hero Coffee spot in Chicago.

The small chain offers caffeinated beverages and light fare. Grab a Manhattan sandwich, which includes bacon, ham, cheddar and cream cheese on a bagel, and pair it with an iced matcha latte, a nitro cold brew or a shot of espresso. Check out Hero Coffee Bar's website for more information.

Le Sud



Photo: simon l./Yelp

Now open at 2301 W. Roscoe St. in Roscoe Village is Le Sud, a brasserie serving Mediterranean and French fare. Yelpers are fans of Le Sud, giving it five stars out of 20 reviews, so far.

With a kitchen helmed by executive chef Ryan Brosseau, this restaurant uses time-honored techniques and combines southern French traditions with inspiration from the Midwest.

Notable menu options include a seasonal cheese plate to start and entrees such as the foie gras tarte, fettuccine with mussels and roasted carrots with sunflower seeds. Two bars offer custom cocktails, wine and beer. Here's the full menu.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Golden Girls cereal available at Target
Burger King introduces 'Nightmare King' sandwich with green bun
Al's Beef celebrates 80 years by slinging 80-cent sandwiches Thursday
Are these trending Chicago restaurants on your radar?
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
What we know about disappearance of Wis. girl Jayme Closs
Abducted 7-month-old girl found; Amber Alert canceled
5 arrested after off-duty CPD officer detective at gunpoint in Edgewater
Father killed in Burnham motorcycle crash; 2 critically injured
K-9 Dax tracks man charged with choking ex-girlfriend after break-in
Worker accused of peeing on line at pork processing plant
4-year-old boy shot in apparent case of road rage
Pharmacist refuses medicine to woman having miscarriage
Show More
Dog named Magic survives home collapse, 'unlicensed rehab work' next door
Woman charged with murder after toddler found buried in park
Burger King introduces 'Nightmare King' sandwich with green bun
2 critically hurt in hit-and-run crash
Family of toddler ditched at stranger's front door in Texas located
More News