Food and drinks: 4 new spots to try in Chicago

The Boxcar
Photo: The Boxcar/Yelp
The Steep Theatre has opened the doors to a new cabaret lounge at 1115 W. Berwyn Ave. in Edgewater Beach. The Boxcar is a place for cocktails and conversation before and after main stage performances, the theater says on its website.
On Sunday and Monday evenings, the new lounge features music, stories, poetry and more. Upcoming events include a show highlighting art collaborations and a solo indie-folk-electronic act. (See the full calendarhere.)
Lucy's Cafe
Photo: amanda d./Yelp
Lucy's Cafe is a vegetarian eatery at 2100 W. Roscoe St. in Roscoe Village. With a five-star rating out of six reviews, Yelpers are enthusiastic about Lucy's Cafe so far.
Formerly named Victory's Banner, Lucy's Cafe is housed in the same spot and has been rebranded. According to its Facebook page, this place was sold two years ago and the owners recently transitioned to the new name, keeping many of the old menu items while adding new offerings like vegan cheese.
Expect a wide variety of breakfast and brunch fare including breakfast bowls, sandwiches, crepes, French toast and more.
Hero Coffee Bar
Photo: hero coffee bar/Yelp
Hero Coffee Bar has opened a new shop at 2950 N. Sheridan Road in Lakeview East. The location marks the seventh Hero Coffee spot in Chicago.
The small chain offers caffeinated beverages and light fare. Grab a Manhattan sandwich, which includes bacon, ham, cheddar and cream cheese on a bagel, and pair it with an iced matcha latte, a nitro cold brew or a shot of espresso. Check out Hero Coffee Bar's website for more information.
Le Sud
Photo: simon l./Yelp
Now open at 2301 W. Roscoe St. in Roscoe Village is Le Sud, a brasserie serving Mediterranean and French fare. Yelpers are fans of Le Sud, giving it five stars out of 20 reviews, so far.
With a kitchen helmed by executive chef Ryan Brosseau, this restaurant uses time-honored techniques and combines southern French traditions with inspiration from the Midwest.
Notable menu options include a seasonal cheese plate to start and entrees such as the foie gras tarte, fettuccine with mussels and roasted carrots with sunflower seeds. Two bars offer custom cocktails, wine and beer. Here's the full menu.