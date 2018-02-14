FOOD & DRINK

KFC offering scratch 'n' sniff Valentine's Day cards

Want to add some spice to your Valentine's Day? KFC has got ya covered! (Credit: KFC)

By
KFC has gone above and beyond to make Valentine's Day wishes special for those 11 herbs and spices lovers, offering scratch 'n' sniff Valentine's Day cards for a limited time.



With a variety of cards with different miniature confessions of love, like "I fell in love the first moment I slaw you," these cards are sure to steal the show.

Available for free with any purchase of a $10 Chicken Share, this offer is special for U.S. customers only.

The cards are available until supplies run out.

Find a participating KFC store near you.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodholidayvalentine's daybizarre
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Breakfast House opens new eatery in Lakeview
Ryan surprises WCL audience with Potbelly sandwiches
Chicago Brewhouse debuts on the Riverwalk
Mediterranean spot Cafe Bonhomme now open in the Loop
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News