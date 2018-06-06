Four great ways to indulge your tastebuds in Chicago this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Adults Night Out at Lincoln Park Zoo
Grab your favorite grown-up companion, and head to Lincoln Park Zoo for a boozy after-hours exploration. This adults-only affair will feature animal discussions, educational entertainment and cash bars throughout the grounds.
When: Thursday, June 7, 6:30-10 p.m.
Where: Lincoln Park Zoo, 2150 N. Cannon St.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Vegan concha baking workshop at The Plant
Start your Saturday in the kitchen with Oscar and Jackie Narvaez of the traveling vegan bakery The Chunky Scones. The hands-on workshop will demonstrate how to mix, shape and bake a vegan variety of concha, the traditional Mexican sweet bread, from scratch.
When: Saturday, June 9, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: The Plant, 1400 W. 46th St.
Admission: $30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Farmer's market tour and brunch with seasoned chefs
Join Park Hyatt's pastry chef Greg Mosko and executive chef Eric Damidot on an exclusive guided tour of Green City Market. Guests will learn how to choose the freshest produce before returning to the Park Hyatt for a seasonal brunch in the hotel's NoMI Garden.
When: Saturday, June 9, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Where: Meet at Park Hyatt Chicago, 800 N. Michigan Ave.; transportation is provided
Admission: $75
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Lo Rez Brewing's anniversary festival
Help Lo Rez Brewing and Taproom celebrate its first anniversary this Saturday afternoon. The outdoor festival will feature brews by Lo Rez as well as a few of its peers, including Whiner Beer Company and Hopewell Brewing Company. There will also be live bands, additional food and drink vendors, local businesses showcasing their offerings and a fundraiser for Benito Juarez Community Academy.
When: Saturday, June 9, 3-9 p.m.
Where: Lo Rez Brewing and Taproom, 2101 S. Carpenter St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets