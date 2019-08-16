Food & Drink

Four Loko teases hard seltzer with 3 times more alcohol than others

By CNN
It looks like Four Loko is joining the crowded hard seltzer market.

The brand behind the colorful cans of high-alcohol malt beverages tweeted a photo Tuesday night of Four Loko Seltzer Sour, a seltzer subtly infused "with a hint of blue razz," CNN reported.

The can touts it as the "hardest seltzer in the universe," which it very well may be: The drink contains 14% alcohol by volume, nearly three times as much as leading alcoholic seltzers like White Claw.

It joins a lineup of unnaturally neon-hued gas station favorites like Watermelon, Sour Apple and Gold -- which, according to the website, tastes like gold?

Four Loko's parent company, Phusion Projects, didn't respond to a request for comment or share a release date for the seltzer, so those searching for a more hardcore fizzy water will have to wait.

Whether a Four Loko seltzer should exist is one thing, but it's probably a shrewd business decision: Spiked seltzers are having a major moment.

White Claw's sales accounted for nearly 55% of all hard seltzer sales for the week of July 4, a 200% increase since 2018's Fourth of July sales, according to data from Nielsen.

Together, White Claw and Truly, the second-largest seltzer brand, dominate nearly 85% of spiked seltzer sales, which have grown almost 200% across the market since last year, Nielsen reported.

The low-calorie, low-sugar drinks are often advertised as a healthier alternative to beer, though they pack a similar alcohol content, usually around 5% ABV.

It's unclear how long the reign of spiked seltzers will last, but let's hope it's enough to find out whether Four Loko's "blue razz" version is neon blue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdrinkingsodaalcohol
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ISP trooper shot in Wheeling; 1 in custody
Man helped murder suspect dispose of Gary woman's body, court documents say
Plant dumps cyanide into Little Calumet River, killing fish and shutting down Indiana Dunes
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
Chicago gun seizures outrank NY, LA combined, police say
Customs computers shut down, causing delays at airports nationwide
Medical examiner rules Jeffrey Epstein's death a suicide
Show More
Man charged in Near North Side broom attack
Hungry Hound: Little Lulu's mixes up healthy summer treats
Tyson recalls 39,000 pounds of chicken products
Man accused of smashing car windows with rocks downtown charged
Woman robs 2 banks in one day: FBI
More TOP STORIES News