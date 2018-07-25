FOOD & DRINK

French-Asian bakery Tous les Jours opens in Chinatown

Photo: Janice L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new French-style bakery with Asian influences has opened its doors in Chinatown. CalledTous les Jours, the new addition is located at 2144 S. Archer Ave.

Tous les Jours has more than two dozen locations across the country and aims to serve a "unique selection of bakery goods and beverages made with the highest quality ingredients from South Korea," per its website.

Breads, cakes, sandwiches, croissants, macarons and other baked goods are on offer, as are caffeinated beverages. Pair coffee or tea with menu options like a ham and cheese pastry, mousse cake or honey baguette. Smoothies, shakes and seasonal drinks like the iced strawberry latte are also on offer.

With a three-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition is still finding its footing.

Nik L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 21, wrote, "The macarons were overly sweet, but I rather liked the consistency of them. Nothing about them was exceptional, so I can't say it lived up to my expectations."

And Brittany S. wrote, "I went around lunchtime and it was super crowded but everything was well stocked. I grabbed an assortment of different items but let me tell you the soboro pastry is the best. If you go here, please get the soboro. It will change your life."

The bakery's hours were not available at time of publication.
