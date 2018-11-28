Fresh additions: 3 new cafes to try in Chicago

Sebastian's Coffee & Bakery
6712 N. Clark St., Rogers Park
Photo: ERIN O./Yelp
Sebastian's Coffee & Bakery is a corner cafe, bakery and breakfast spot that recently opened in Rogers Park.
Try the cookies and cream latte with chocolate syrup, the breakfast panini with eggs, ham, cheese and tomatoes or the waffles topped with syrup and banana slices.
Sebastian's Coffee & Bakery's current Yelp rating of five stars out of nine reviews indicates positive attention from visitors.
Peter O. noted, "Food was delicious, coffee hot and fresh. Bakery items are especially delicious. We shared their breakfast panini. Served with a ramekin of properly meaty, vegetable-y chicken rice soup, clearly homemade. Prices are reasonable. Portions are large."
Yelper Gladys G. wrote, "The ABC juice is my favorite. The waffles are truly the fluffiest and softest, served with warm syrup which is a nice touch."
Sebastian's Coffee & Bakery is open from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
Heritage Cafe
1849 E. 79th St., South Chicago
Photo: Heritage Cafe/Yelp
Heritage Cafe is a community-focused spot serving coffee, tea, baked goods and lots of vegan fare. It offers free Wi-Fi and plenty of outlets.
Try the cafe faux lait made with non-dairy milk, the vegan mocha pecan cake or the pasta salad with olives, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes and more. (View the full menu here.)
Yelpers are excited about Heritage Cafe, which currently holds five stars out of three reviews on the site.
Carol M., who reviewed it on Nov. 15, wrote, "Brand new and lovely vegan food and drink. I had macaroni and yeast 'cheese.' Delicious. My friend had carrot cake, also delicious."
Heritage Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Lucky Charm Cafe
3600 W. Irving Park Road, Irving Park
Photo: JANINE D./Yelp
Lucky Charm Cafe debuted over the summer with signature drinks and light fare.
Look for the Dark Matter iced coffee, the pesto sandwich with mozzarella and tomato or the bagel with lox, cream cheese, capers and tomato. (Check out the menu here.)
Lucky Charm Cafe currently holds four stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp, indicating a good response from visitors.
Yelper Michelle H. wrote, "Great neighborhood coffee shop! The drip coffee was Dark Matter medium roast. Very smooth and not too bold. I purchased a couple doughnuts to-go, and considering that they are not baked in-house, they were fresh. They even had a gluten-free option."
Lucky Charm Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday.