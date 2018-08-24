Fresh eats: 4 new places to check out in Wrigleyville

Dutch & Doc's
3600 N. Clark St.
Photo: dutch & Doc's/Yelp
Dutch & Doc's is a cocktail bar serving classic American comfort foods. The newest venture from BOKA Restaurant Group (Girl & The Goat, Duck, Duck Goat), the 200-seat double-decker venue features views into the concourse of Wrigley Field.
The menu comes from Chris Pandel, also the executive chef at nearby Swift & Sons. Look for options ranging from deviled eggs to burgers to mac and cheese. Steaks, burgers and patty melts are also on offer. Thirsty? Grab a glass or bottle of wine, a craft beer or a signature cocktail.
Yelpers are generally positive about Dutch & Doc's, which currently holds four stars out of 69 reviews on the site.
Rob C., who reviewed it Aug. 5, wrote, "Our new favorite place. Best salads around. Kid and adult friendly. Prices are very much in line for the city but the quality is phenomenal. Call ahead for an upstairs view."
Dutch & Doc's is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekends.
Mordecai
3632 N. Clark St.
Photo: christopher v./Yelp
Mordecai is a two-level bar and New American spot inside Hotel Zachary. The latest offering by Folkart Restaurant Management, the establishment features one of the largest selections of collectible spirits, with an emphasis on rare whiskey, according to the new bar's website. Beer, wine and signature cocktails are also on offer.
Look for notable menu options such as grilled octopus, roasted bone marrow and beef tartare to start, and entrees like roasted chicken, fish and chips and grilled New York strip steak. Mordecai also serves a special game-day menu featuring snacks like chicken liver parfait, crab puffs and beer-battered cheese curds.
With a four-star rating out of 33 reviews on Yelp, Mordecai is off to a promising start.
Yelper Heather P., who reviewed it on Aug. 8, wrote, "We started with the cheese curds and octopus. Not to be that person, but my dining partner and I have been all over the world and this is the best octopus we've ever had!"
Edward A. added, "I enjoyed a couple of Improved Shandy cocktails before and during my porchetta. Served with corn bacon risotto, stone fruit tomato salad and smoked paprika oil, this combination was exquisite and the porchetta was perfectly prepared."
Mordecai is open from 5-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Sunday, 5 p.m.-midnight on Wednesday and Thursday, and 5 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Smoke Daddy
3636 N. Clark St.
Photo: smoke daddy/Yelp
Also in Hotel Zachary, Smoke Daddy is a spot to score barbecue and more. It features a stage for live blues music, a second-floor patio that overlooks Wrigley Field and has bars on both floors, per Eater Chicago.
Look for meaty menu options like sliced brisket, pulled pork sandwiches and nachos, spare ribs and chili. Salads and lighter fare are on offer, such as Daddy's House Salad with apples, walnuts and blue cheese, as are burgers, sandwiches and snacks like chicken wings and beer cheese soup. Take a look at the full menu here.
Smoke Daddy currently holds 3.5 stars out of 67 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Robert B., who reviewed it on Aug. 8, wrote, "I thought the barbecue was fantastic. I got the ribs and they were meaty and fall off the bone."
Renee H. noted, "Service was awesome. Server was always around and checking to see if we were OK. Atmosphere was busy because we were there on a game day. The wait wasn't long though."
Smoke Daddy is open from 11:30-2 a.m. on weekdays and 10-2 a.m. on weekends.
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
3657 N. Clark St.
Photo: Michelle T./Yelp
Then there's Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, a local outpost of the national ice cream chain that was founded by Jeni Britton Bauer. The interior has bleacher seating in an ode to nearby Wrigley Field. A new flavor is on offer at this location called "Popcorn! Peanuts!"
You'll also find flavors such as churro, cream puff, green mint chip and strawberry milk. Pints and street treats are also available. Check out the company's website for more information.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 28 reviews on Yelp, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is developing a local fan base.
Carly M.wrote, "The interior is clean and open. Lots of seating and the design is milk factory chic. I really liked that you can try many samples and they use metal spoons! No trash waste. The flavors are unique and it's all creamy and smooth. Get the waffle cone, it's buttery and delicious."
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is open from noon-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.