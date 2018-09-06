Fresh eats: 4 new restaurants to visit in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. --Interested in checking out the newest restaurants in Evanston? From a fried chicken joint to a Caribbean eatery, read on for a rundown of the newest destinations to open their doors around town.
10Q Chicken
Photo: a w./Yelp
Casual eatery 10Q Chicken recently debuted at 816 Church St. downtown. So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Specializing in fried chicken, the restaurant serves up chicken sandwiches, wings, chicken bowls, chicken tenders and combo platters with a variety of sauces available. Sides include white rice, pickled jalapenos, bacon ranch cheese fries and more. View the full menuhere.
Take it from Yelper Dustin T., whoreviewed 10Q Chicken on Aug. 28: "Thoroughly impressed. Great clean and simply designed space. Chicken tenders and wings were awesome. The sauces are great too and all made in-house."
Falcon Eddy's Barbeque
Photo: Rob Y./Yelp
Now open downtown at 825 Church St. is Falcon Eddy's Barbeque, which is serving up Texas-style barbecue that is seasoned with a housemade dry rub and smoked with hickory, apple and cherry woods.
Expect menu options like the Falcon Sampler: brisket, pork shoulder, pulled chicken and sausage served with two sides; a half or full slab of barbecue ribs served with pickle chips; or a half or full chicken. Sandwiches and salads round out the menu. The restaurant also caters.
Soban Korea
Photo: f g./Yelp
New to 819 Noyes St. is Soban Korea, a classic Korean spot dishing out bibimbap, bulgogi, spicy calamari and more. Noteworthy menu items include seafood kalguksu with fresh wheat noodles, shrimp, mussels and zucchini; mandu-guk, a dumpling soup with beef, egg and green onion; and omu rice with chopped veggies wrapped in an omelet.
Da Jerk Pit
Photo: da jerk pit/Yelp
Da Jerk Pit is a Caribbean spot that made its debut at 2430 Main St. and is headed by executive chef Okine Dacres, who serves up everyday specials like the Da Jerk Pit burger and jerk chicken wings. Other menu items include red snapper, curry goat, oxtails and fried catfish. Round out your meal with fried plantains, steamed cabbage or mac and cheese.