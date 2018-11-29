Fresh eats: Check out these 3 new Uptown businesses

Brass Heart
4662 N. Broadway
Brass Heart is a New American spot helmed by Michelin-starred chef Matt Kerney. This fine dining restaurant features a seasonal tasting menu, open kitchen and 20-seat dining room.
Look for buttered lobster, heirloom tomatoes, oil-poached halibut, lamb, rabbit tortellini and cheesecake. Vegan? Don't worry, there's also a separate, plant-based tasting menu.
Brass Heart's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews indicates positive feedback from diners.
Yelper Blake K., who reviewed the new establishment on Sept. 9, wrote, "My boyfriend and I celebrated our anniversary here, and I can't thank the chef enough for creating a vegan menu. My courses imitated my boyfriend's from the regular menu, and it was unreal. I had no idea vegan food could be so fancy and tasty!"
And Michelangelo V. wrote, "Lamb, cherry, sumac, sunflower: this was the best dish of the night, and it was phenomenal! Lamb was cooked perfectly and was super flavorful."
Brass Heart is open from 5:30-11 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and 5:30 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
Meeting House Tavern
5025 N. Clark St.
Meeting House Tavern is an arcade, cocktail bar and karaoke spot.
In this multi-level rustic space, expect plenty of games to keep you entertained. There are board games, arcade games, darts, shuffleboard and a pool table.
The menu features a rotating selection of cocktails, beers, frozen drinks and nightly drink specials. Order pizza and other eats from Hutch American Kitchen next door.
Meeting House Tavern currently holds 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Joe C., who reviewed it on Sept. 9, wrote, "We hosted a party here for 50 guests last night, and everything was absolutely perfect. I would highly recommend the Meeting House and Hutch next door as a great event space!"
Yelper David L. shared, "When you enter the space, it might seem like some new trendy bar, but it feels like a neighborhood bar. I rented a trolley for my birthday and decided to make Meeting House one of our stops. There were 31 one of us, staff was very friendly and everyone enjoyed the stop!"
Meeting House Tavern is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
3 Squares Diner
1020 W. Lawrence Ave.
3 Squares Diner is located in the historic Lawrence House and pays homage to the 1920s diner that once occupied the Art Deco space, according to its website.
Chef and owner Ian Voakes' all-day breakfast includes items like the hot chicken and waffle; brioche French toast (with apple butter, cinnamon biscuit crumb and bourbon cider pepitas) and vegan oatmeal with cardamom soy milk, D'anjou pear caramel and pistachio cereal. Shakes come in flavors like banana split, horchata and malted chocolate. (Check out the menu here.)
3 Squares Diner currently holds four stars out of 54 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Kelly M., who reviewed it on Oct. 10, wrote, "I had the 3 Square plate, and my boyfriend had the biscuits and gravy (a modern take on the classic with mushrooms and coconut milk). The prices were about right, especially for the care and quality of ingredients that goes into each of Ian's dishes."
Yelper Jenna C., shared, "I ordered their house cold brew and the omelet. The omelet, composed of sobrassada, hominy, aguachile verde, queso fresco and cilantro was unique with delicious flavors!"
3 Squares Diner is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday.