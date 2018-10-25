FOOD & DRINK

Fresh eats: Your guide to 5 new Chicago spots for baked goods, steak and more

Photo: About Last Knife/Yelp

By Hoodline
Itching to get to know the newest businesses to open in Chicago? From a locally owned bakery to a steakhouse, read on for a list of the newest hot spots to arrive around town.

Tea Pot Brew Bakery



Photo: Windy H./Yelp

Tea Pot Brew Bakery, a bakery offering coffee, tea and more, has opened up shop at 1802 S. Wabash Ave. With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of eight reviews, this South Loop spot is off to a strong start.

The locally owned shop's specialty is tea, offered in more than 30 flavors like chocolate chai and cinnamon plum. Homemade goods -- pumpkin cheese muffins and spiced cake with cream cheese -- have people coming back for more.

Sweet Virginia's Kitchen



Photo: Jennie T./Yelp

New to 5131 N. Damen Ave. in Ravenswood is Sweet Virginia's Kitchen, a daytime cafe offering breakfast, barbecue and more.

On the menu, you'll find new takes on classics, with dishes like biscuits and gravy and campfire barbecue chicken along with desserts, such as Key lime pie and cinnamon rolls. That's because chef and co-owner Angie Wines' creations are inspired by cooking lessons in her grandmother's kitchen, DNA Info reports.

Bonchon



Photo: NayWri W./Yelp

A Wicker Park newcomer, Bonchon is a Korean eatery that's located at 1732 W. Division St. A 3.5-star rating indicates Yelpers are warming up to the South Korean chain.

This new spot is Bonchon's 65th U.S. location since opening in New York City in 2002. Chicken strips, drums and wings come with garlic soy and spicy sauces. But the varied menu also has other Korean fare like bulgogi tacos, japchae and udon noodle soup.

About Last Knife



Photo: About Last Knife/Yelp
About Last Knife is a steakhouse, gastropub and bar that recently opened its doors at 168 N. Michigan Ave. in the Loop. With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp, this restaurant inside the Julian Hotel is attracting fans.

Drawing inspiration from the 1980s movie "About Last Night," the steakhouse serves up fun cocktails like Murder She Wrote, featuring Johnnie Walker Black, Jim Beam and Werther's reduction (this one's garnished with a Werther's candy). If you've got an appetite, there are four cuts of steak, salads, sides and more.

Crab Cellar



Photo: Christine K./Yelp

Stop by 1962 N. Halsted St. in Lincoln Park and head downstairs to the Oyster Bah where you'll find Crab Cellar, a spot to score seafood and more.

Feast on unlimited crab and prime burgers five nights a week; it's open Wednesday through Sunday. Start off with garlic butter rolls, choose from sides like garlic roasted broccoli and mac and cheese and wash it all down with seasonal slushies and Schooner craft beer.
