Fresh, fast and fried: Tim Tim's Express Grill opens its doors in Mayfair

Hungry for hamburgers and hot "doggos"? A new neighborhood counter-service American spot in Mayfair has you covered. Located at 4148 W. Montrose Ave., the new arrival is called Tim Tim's Express Grill, as we recently reported.
On the menu, the hot dogs come with toppings like grilled onions, cheese sauce and homemade chili, while burgers include the B.A.C. It Up, a quarter-pound cheeseburger with bacon and avocado. (Check out the full menu here.)
The new grill has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
"I had the Chi-burger with fries and a drink -- everything tasted great! The meat was cooked thoroughly, the fries had just the right amount of salt (nothing overwhelming) and did I mention they give free refills?" wrote Yelper Ruby H.
"Their curly fries were perfection and made to order! Parking sucks but it's worth the little walk around the corner," Erika O. added. "The cashier was helpful and very sweet!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Tim Tim's Express Grill is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
