Friday Night Flights showcases Chicago craft beer

This week, a summer-long series highlighting Chicago's thriving craft beer scene is back for its second season. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
This week, a summer-long series highlighting Chicago's thriving craft beer scene is back for its second season.

Chicago Friday Night Flights will have more than 25 Chicago breweries out at Gallagher Way on Clark Street, close to Wrigley Field.

Choose Chicago Cultural Affairs Director Jason Lesniewicz and Illinois Craft Brewers Guild Executive Director Danielle D'Alessandro joined ABC7 News at 11 to talk about what the event is all about.

Brian Taylor of Whiner Beer Co. in Back of the Yards, Jason Klein of Spiteful Brewing in Bowmanville and Adam Smith of Maplewood Brewery and Distillery in Logan Square will be featured this year.
