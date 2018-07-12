FOOD & DRINK

Friistyle debuts in Washington Park area with its own take on loaded fries

Photo: Frederick H./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new eatery that specializes in creatively topped fries has opened on the South Side. Formerly operating in pop-up locations,Friistyle has a new brick-and-mortar spot at 5059 S. Prairie in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Menu options include various combinations of fries buried under chicken, beef or pork, topped with veggies and drizzled with sauce. Try the lamb, brisket or salmon frites.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Friistyle has been warmly received by patrons.

Jeanell B., who reviewed the new spot on July 6, wrote, "Heard about this place on Yelp so I decided to check it out. It's great to see this neighborhood coming back to life! Anyway I tried the lamb frites. Very, very good!"

Yelper Frederick H. added, "By far this place is amazing! Who would've thought that you could combine my two favorite dishes in an amazing twist of a way! We ordered the wing frites as well as the brisket frites and were not disappointed."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Friistyle is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday and from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. (It's closed Sunday-Tuesday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin spice foods here for the season
Icylicious Ice Cream Rolls brings eponymous treats to Rogers Park
The 3 best gluten-free spots in Chicago
Calavera brings Mexican fare to West Town
Taiwan restaurant serving up ice cream shaped like Shar-Pei puppies
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
Show More
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News