From bank heists to war bunkers, Chicago's 5 best escape game spots deliver adventure

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top escape game spots around Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for escape games.
1. Room Escape Adventures
Photo: MELISSA W./Yelp
Topping the list is Room Escape Adventures. Located at 410 S. Michigan Ave., Fine Arts Building (between Van Buren Street and Congress Pky) in the Loop, the escape game spot is the highest rated escape game spot in Chicago, boasting five stars out of 307 reviews on Yelp.
2. Fox In A Box
Photo: FOX IN A BOX/Yelp
Next up is Dearborn Park's Fox in a Box, situated at 47 W. Polk St., Suite L5 (between Park Terrace and Dearborn Street). With five stars out of 272 reviews on Yelp, the escape game and team building activity spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. The Escape Game Chicago
Photo: THE ESCAPE GAME CHICAGO/Yelp
The Near North's The Escape Game Chicago, located at 42 E. Ontario St. (between Fairbanks and Mc Clurg courts), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the escape game and team building activity spot five stars out of 132 reviews.
4. Team vs Time
PHOTO: KANIKA M./YELP
Team vs Time, an escape game spot in Bucktown, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 78 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2000 W. Armitage Ave. (between Damen and Hoyne avenues) to see for yourself.
5. EscapeHouse - Chicago
Photo: JOSE A./Yelp
And then there's EscapeHouse - Chicago, a Near North favorite with five stars out of 45 reviews. Stop by 54 E. Ontario St. (between Fairbanks and Mc Clurg courts) to hit up the escape game spot next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
---
