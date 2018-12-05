From brisket to breakfast: Chicago has 3 new sandwich spots to try

International Sandwich Shop
1 N. Franklin St., Suite 189, The Loop
PHOTO: INTERNATIONAL SANDWICH SHOP/YELP
International Sandwich Shop is a deli, offering sandwiches, desserts and more. Since 1982, this family owned business has been serving subs on its famous, sweet French bread. This is its newest location.
Try the popular JSS Classic, which comes with turkey, hard salami and provolone cheese; chunk white chicken salad topped with Swiss cheese; and the Frank and Maddie with capicola, Italian mortadella, jalapeno, labneh, Kalamata olives and balsamic drizzle.
This shop has several breakfast sandwiches and veggie options available as well, such as lettuce wraps for the carb conscious. (View this spot's complete list of sandwich offerings here.)
International Sandwich Shop's current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of eight reviews indicates the newcomer is off to a solid start.
Robert S., who reviewed International Sandwich Shop on Nov. 30, wrote, "I had the club sandwich and it was delicious. It had plenty of meat and fresh, tasty veggies."
Yelper Scott S. added, "Good sandwiches, great variety and nice people. Their breads are all great, and the Ray's sauce--a tangy homemade mustard vinaigrette--livens up their subs."
International Sandwich Shop is open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on the weekend.)
Baobab BBQ
2301 W. Foster Ave., Ravenswood
PHOTO: PAWEL L./YELP
Baobab BBQ is a South African spot, offering barbecue and sandwiches.
On the menu, you'll find hearty sandwiches like brisket and pulled pork. If you're craving more, add sides like green beans, whipped potatoes and Carolina slaw. At least a few Yelpers have been known to stop by just for the Malva pudding.
Baobab BBQ currently holds 5 stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp, indicating it's developing a local fan base.
Yelper Corey N., who reviewed Baobab BBQ on Nov. 3, wrote, "Exceeded our expectations by a lot. ... Brisket falls off the fork. Definitely needs no sauce. Ribs were a bit less tender, but still great."
Rachel W. noted, "So happy to have a family barbecue spot in our neighborhood. My husband's favorite is the brisket sandwich. The whipped potatoes and beans are so delicious as well!"
Baobab BBQ is open from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Mabe's Deli
312 E. 75th St., Park Manor
PHOTO: REGENA K. /YELP
Mabe's Deli is a deli, offering sandwiches and more.
Sandwiches come with roast beef, corned beef, turkey breast and tuna salad, plus plenty of fixings like lettuce, tomato, jerk sauce or mayo. View the complete menu on Grubhub.This new spot also has smoothies in flavors like orange creamsicle, berry and peanut butter and banana.
Mabe's Deli's current rating of five stars out of five reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from diners.
Yelper Florida P., who was one of the first users to visit Mabe's Deli on Sept. 8, wrote, "From the moment we walked in we were greeted with nothing but open arms. And the brownies here are to die for!"
James W. added, "Nice, comfortable decor. Everything is prepared in front of you. Definitely a great lunch option."
Mabe's Deli is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)