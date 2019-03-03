Frontier to hold Fat Tuesday shrimp boil, happy hour

Mardi Gras is coming up and there's a place in Chicago that's proving you don't need go all the way to New Orleans for an authentic celebration.
Chef Brian Jupiter from Frontier joined ABC7 to talk about their coming shrimp boil party.
Frontier's Fat Tuesday Shrimp Boil and Happy Hour
Date: March 5, 2019
Hours: Happy Hour from 3-5 p.m.; Shrimp boil starts at 6 p.m.
Address: 1072 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago
Admission/Ticket Prices: $35 / all-you-can-eat shrimp, corn and potatoes
Deadline to register: Purchase tickets before March 4
Buy tickets online on Frontier's website.
Create your own shrimp boil:
Ingredients:
- 2 lemons
- 2 oranges
- 2 cups Kosher salt
- 1 cup Cajun spice
- 1 tablespoon whole allspice
- 2 bulbs garlic
- 6 pcs. bay leaf
- 2 onions
- bunch celery
- 2 pounds shell on shrimp
Preparation:
1. Add all ingredients (except shrimp) to a large stock pot and fill with 2 gallons of water; bring to a boil
2. Add shrimp to the boiling stock and cooking for 7-10 minutes (depending on size) until pink
Related Topics:
foodshrimpmardi gras
foodshrimpmardi gras