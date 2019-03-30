CHICAGO (WLS) -- March 30th is Hot Chicken Day, and while hot chicken is a Nashville staple, you can find it in the Chicago area, too.
Fry The Coop joined ABC7 in the kitchen to serve up a hot chicken sandwich. To learn more about Fry The Coop visit https://www.frythecoop.com/
Fry the Coop
Oak Lawn Location
5128 W. 95th Street, Oak Lawn, Illinois 60453
Open Monday - Saturday, 11 am-9 pm, Friday - Sunday, 12-8 pm
708.576.8645
Elmhurst Location
623 West North Avenue, Elmhurst, Illinois 60126
Open Monday - Saturday, 11 am-9 pm, Friday - Sunday, 12-8 pm
630.359.5223
West Town Location
Coming Soon!
1529 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60642
Fry The Coop celebrates Hot Chicken Day at ABC7
TOP STORIES
Show More