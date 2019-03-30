Food & Drink

Fry The Coop celebrates Hot Chicken Day at ABC7

March 30th is Hot Chicken Day, and while hot chicken is a Nashville staple, you can find it in the Chicago area, too.

Fry The Coop joined ABC7 in the kitchen to serve up a hot chicken sandwich. To learn more about Fry The Coop visit https://www.frythecoop.com/

Fry the Coop

Oak Lawn Location

5128 W. 95th Street, Oak Lawn, Illinois 60453

Open Monday - Saturday, 11 am-9 pm, Friday - Sunday, 12-8 pm

708.576.8645

Elmhurst Location

623 West North Avenue, Elmhurst, Illinois 60126

Open Monday - Saturday, 11 am-9 pm, Friday - Sunday, 12-8 pm

630.359.5223

West Town Location

Coming Soon!

1529 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60642
