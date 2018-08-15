Hungry for some European fare? A new neighborhood spot has you covered. Located at 1709 W. Chicago Ave. in West Town, the fresh arrival is called Funkenhausen.
Here Mark Steuer -- who formerly ran Carriage House -- is pulling from his Germanic roots to offer a mix of European and Southern-style dishes, alongside a variety of domestic and international draft brews, Eater reports.
The menu is split into three sections: Smaller Plates, Little Bigger and Big as Funk. Look for garlicky pretzel knots, cabbage rolls and a variety of sausages and schnitzels. Wine is also on offer.
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Funkenhausen has already made a good impression.
Artemis G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 10, wrote, "We had a wonderful time at the soft opening of Funkenhausen. Service was great and the dishes were well-paced. Vibe is like a German diner with clean lines, and a beautiful Southern kitchen with subway tiles all over."
Yelper Laura C. added, "Beautiful decor, friendly staff and interestingly delicious food. As a Southern transplant, it makes me so happy to see the phrase 'whole mess' on a menu."
Funkenhausen is open from 5-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday, and 5-10 p.m. Sunday. Reservations can be made on Reserve.
Funkenhausen brings German fare and Southern flair to West Town
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News