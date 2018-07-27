Gao's Kabob Sports Grill opens in Chinatown

A new restaurant that specializes in Chinese barbecue has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Gao's Kabob Sports Grill, the fresh addition is located at 232 W. 22nd Place in Chinatown.
The menu features several seafood dishes including crawfish, scallops and Sichuan oysters. Other standout options include the grilled pigs feet, Chinese barbecued lamb and Mongolian-style chicken and pork kebabs. Round out your meal with fried buns or grilled vegetables.
With just one review on Yelp thus far, Gao's Kabob Sports Grill currently has a five-star rating.
Jason C., who reviewed the restaurant on July 21, wrote, "New phenomenal Chinese barbecue in Chicago. They just had their grand opening at this location so they are still working on their beverage license. Very intimate service unlike most of the restaurants in Chinatown. Pricing is very affordable too."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Gao's Kabob Sports Grill is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
