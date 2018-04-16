FOOD & DRINK

Garrett Popcorn offering Tax Day deal

Garrett Popcorn (FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
If you need a treat as a reward for paying your taxes, Garrett Popcorn is offering a special Tax Day deal.

When you visit any Garrett Popcorn shop on Tuesday, April 17, just mention the "Tax Day" promotion while you're checking out. Garrett will cover the sales tax on all purchases, excluding beverages and merchandise.

You can find Garrett Popcorn shops across downtown Chicago, as well as O'Hare Airport and Woodfield Mall. Garrett Popcorn also has locations in Atlanta, metro Detroit, Dallas, Las Vegas, Washington D.C., and New York.

For a full list of locations, click here.
