Garrett Popcorn selling $1 bags to celebrate National Popcorn Week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Popcorn lovers, rejoice!National Popcorn Day is Sunday, January 19, and Chicago's Garret Popcorn is throwing a party all week, in honor of the buttered, salted, kettle snack.Monday, January 13 through Friday, January 17, you can get a small bag of any signature recipe, including the original Chicago-Style Garret Mix, for just $1.Stop in between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to get that bargain, one per customer.Garret Popcorn celebrated its 70th anniversary in September last year.