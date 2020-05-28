Coronavirus Indiana: Gary, Ind. mayor to hold fruit, vegetable giveaway amid pandemic

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Gary Mayor Jerome Prince announced on Tuesday the launch of the Mayor's Fresh Fruit & Vegetables Initiative, a partnership with Vine Line Produce Distribution.Mayor Prince and the City of Gary will distribute boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables to 1,680 Gary families every Saturday through the end of June.Each 25-pound box will contain apples, oranges, tomatoes, potatoes, onions, asparagus, cabbage, zucchini, bell peppers, cucumbers, and lettuce.Mayor Prince and Vine Line are collaborating through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farmers to Families Food Box Program, which is part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program (CFAP)."I appreciate Vine Line partnering with the City of Gary to deliver fresh fruits and vegetables to those in our community suffering economic hardship, and we are proud and excited to help provide our residents with fresh, healthy and non-processed food," Mayor Prince said. "I hope we can help ease the burdens our families are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our city will get through these difficult challenges, and we will do so by working together, caring for one another, and helping those in need however we can."Gary residents may pick up a box of fresh fruit and vegetables from the Gary Genesis Convention Center every Saturday through June 27, beginning at 10:30 a.m. each day.One box per household will be given, feeding 1,680 Gary families every week.