Gastropub 'Punch Bowl Social' debuts in the West Loop

Photo: Punch Bowl Social/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new gastropub has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to the West Loop, called Punch Bowl Social, is located at 310 N. Green St. (between W. Fulton Market. & W. Wayman St.).

This new spot--which has multiple locations throughout the country--boasts a 30,000-square-foot space with with a full kitchen and bar, bowling alley, arcade games, karaoke and more.

For eats, the gastropub offers breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner menus with a wide variety of options.

For morning starters, look for items like avocado toast with pickled chilis and mushroom biscuits and gravy with fried tomato and eggs.

Switching over to lunch and dinner fare, expect to see dishes like lobster bacon fries with cheddar cheese and garlic mayo, beer-braised bratwurst with parsley mashed potatoes and Southern fried chicken with a tomato and jalapeno salad.

On the libations side of the menu, look for signature cocktails like watermelon punch with El Jimador Reposado tequila and "Adult Milkshakes" with St. George NOLA coffee liqueur and vanilla soft serve.

Rounding things out is an extensive selection of beer and wine. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Punch Bowl Social is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Kathleen M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 11th, said, "What a great addition to an already killer restaurant strip! Everything I tried was super tasty and paired perfectly with the recommended cocktails. Very reasonably priced with outstanding service, decor and vibe is on point."

And Neal B. said, "We had a great time in the short amount of time we spent. The drinks were delicious and I felt well priced , and they have a wide selection of mixed drinks, beers and wines."

Head on over to check it out: Punch Bowl Social is open weekdays from 11am-2am, Saturday from 9am-2am, and Sunday from 9am-midnight.
