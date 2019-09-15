Food & Drink

Geja's Café offers a tour of Italy through fall wine list

Geja's Cafe is welcoming the upcoming fall season with the debut of its three-month wine festival, Giro d'Italia, beginning Sunday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 30.

During the months of September, October and November, Geja's wine list will feature an extended selection of wines from the regions of Italy, available by the glass and the bottle at low promotional prices.

Giro d'Italia Wine Festival

Now through November 30, 2019

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 5 - 10 p.m.; Friday, 5 - 11 p.m.; Saturday, 4 - 11 p.m.; Sunday, 4 - 9 p.m.

Address: 340 W Armitage

For more information, visit http://www.gejascafe.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkwineitalyitalian foodrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family finds 2,200 preserved fetuses on property of deceased abortion doctor
Chicago residents weigh in on plans to fill $838M budget deficit
Man critical, shot multiple times in Lincoln Park
Chicago chef leads new concept restaurant at Crate & Barrel in Oak Brook
Chicago AccuWeather: Early storms, cloudy Sunday
Woman dreams she swallowed engagement ring, wakes up to find she actually did
Otis the Pug, famous on Instagram, found after being stolen from apartment
Show More
South Side thieves drape jewelry over victims, then steal property: police
10-year-old Texas girl fighting brain-eating amoeba
5 injured in crash near Maggie Daley Park
Sojourner House offers housing for homeless medical patients
Humboldt Park man driven by dance to walk again
More TOP STORIES News