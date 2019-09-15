Geja's Café offers a tour of Italy through fall wine list

Geja's Cafe is welcoming the upcoming fall season with the debut of its three-month wine festival, Giro d'Italia, beginning Sunday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 30.
During the months of September, October and November, Geja's wine list will feature an extended selection of wines from the regions of Italy, available by the glass and the bottle at low promotional prices.
Giro d'Italia Wine Festival
Now through November 30, 2019
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 5 - 10 p.m.; Friday, 5 - 11 p.m.; Saturday, 4 - 11 p.m.; Sunday, 4 - 9 p.m.
Address: 340 W Armitage
For more information, visit http://www.gejascafe.com/
