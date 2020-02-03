Food & Drink

General Mills announces Dunkaroos are making a comeback

The return of a particular snack has 90s kids jumping for joy.

After years of only being available in Canada, General Mills has announced the relaunch of Dunkaroos in the United States.

In case you're not familiar with the snack, Dunkaroos are cookies that you dunk in separate frosting and sprinkles.

You should see the treats on store shelves this summer.

Dunkaroos will be available in their most popular flavor, vanilla cookies with vanilla frosting and rainbow sprinkles.
