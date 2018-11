Get burgers, shakes and more at Wrigleyville's new Shake Shack

Craving burgers? You're in luck: a new Shake Shack has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Wrigleyville is located at 3519 N. Clark St., Suite C105.This spot is the fast-casual chain's fifth Chicago-area eatery, so expect its signature Shackburger, a cheeseburger topped with lettuce, tomato and Shacksauce. The menu also features hot dogs, fries, a crispy chicken sandwich and breakfast sandwiches as well as shakes in flavors like chocolate, caramel and strawberry.New frozen custards are in the works, including the Pie Oh My concrete, a vanilla custard with a slice of Chicago's own Bang Bang Pie, according to its website. (View the full menu here .)With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Shake Shack has already made a good impression.AA L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 13, wrote,"Shake Shack has delicious burgers, hot dogs and fries. It also has a well-designed interior with plenty of seating and great staff. Welcome to the neighborhood!"Yelper Sharita R. added , "I ordered the single Shackburger, cheese fries and a drink ... My fries came out perfect: hot with the right amount of crinkly crunch. The cheese on the side was also delicious."Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Shake Shack is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.