Craving chicken wings? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 830 N. Milwaukee Ave. in West Town/River West, the fresh arrival is called Wingstop Whether you want a late-night snack or need to feed a group of football fans, this West Town spot offers the same classic and boneless wings offered in a variety of size and combo options. For that extra kick, choose from a dozen sauces, ranging from atomic to Hawaiian and spicy Korean. If you're craving fries, this spot serves four different kinds. (View the menu .)With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Wingstop seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.Pasha D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 10, wrote, "I had the mango sauce spicy wings and they were absolutely delicious. The place is sparkling clean and the wings were the best I've ever had. The portion sizes are great for the money you pay."Yelper Patrick D. added , "Great Wingstop! ... The staff is kind and excited to be here! So happy to have this spot in the neighborhood. Food is tasty- -- exactly what you expect from a Wingstop."Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Wingstop is open from 11 a.m.-midnight daily.---