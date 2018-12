Get hot pot and more at Lakeview's new Grand Mongolian Hot Pot | Hoodline

If hot pot is what you're after, look no further than this new business. The fresh addition to Lakeview, called Grand Mongolian Hot Pot , is located at 2904 N. Broadway St.This Asian-fusion spot, which has karaoke, offers a communal feast, ideal for family celebrations or gatherings with friends. Find a pot of simmering broth in the middle of your table. Select ingredients from plates filled with meats, veggies, seafood and spices. Check out the menu here With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has already made a good impression.Ann R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 7, wrote, "Never had a hot pot before, but there are plenty of ingredients. The bone broth was perfectly spiced and the bulgoki beef was excellent. I was completely satisfied and had leftovers. I can't wait until next time!"Yelper Patrick J. added , "What a great idea! You get really fresh ingredients. I cooked them on the table right in front of me."Head on over to check it out: Grand Mongolian Hot Pot is open from 1 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and Sunday and noon-10:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)