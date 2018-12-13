Get hot pot and more at Lakeview's new Grand Mongolian Hot Pot | Hoodline

If hot pot is what you're after, look no further than this new business. The fresh addition to Lakeview, called Grand Mongolian Hot Pot, is located at 2904 N. Broadway St.
This Asian-fusion spot, which has karaoke, offers a communal feast, ideal for family celebrations or gatherings with friends. Find a pot of simmering broth in the middle of your table. Select ingredients from plates filled with meats, veggies, seafood and spices. Check out the menu here.
With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has already made a good impression.
Ann R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 7, wrote, "Never had a hot pot before, but there are plenty of ingredients. The bone broth was perfectly spiced and the bulgoki beef was excellent. I was completely satisfied and had leftovers. I can't wait until next time!"
Yelper Patrick J. added, "What a great idea! You get really fresh ingredients. I cooked them on the table right in front of me."
Head on over to check it out: Grand Mongolian Hot Pot is open from 1 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and Sunday and noon-10:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
