Get seafood, steak and more at The Loop's new Ocean Prime

A new steakhouse and New American spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new arrival to the Loop, called Ocean Prime, is located at 87 E. Wacker Drive.
Ocean Prime is the latest edition to restaurateur Cameron Mitchell's steakhouse and seafood dining locations. On the menu, look for the sea bass, the seafood tower and the goat cheese ravioli appetizer. For dessert, Yelpers rave about the creme brulee and the raspberry cake. (View the full menu here.)
The new steakhouse has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
Miguel A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 27, wrote, "Our experience was phenomenal at Ocean Prime Chicago. Their quality of their food is the best, and their standard of service is impeccable. Seafood tower options were so fresh. My NY steak was so tender and flavorful."
Yelper Matilda E. added, "Not sure where to start. Everything we ordered was cooked to perfection. I appreciated that the menu included some unique dishes in addition to upscale steakhouse classics. The goat cheese ravioli appetizer was my favorite. We also had the oysters and deviled eggs. For entrees we had the New York Strip and Chilean Sea Bass with a side of roasted Brussels sprouts. Loved every bite!"
Ocean Prime is now open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. during the week, 4 p.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
