Get tacos and more at West Town's new Arigato Market

By Hoodline
A new taco spot has debuted in the neighborhood. The new addition to West Town, called Arigato Market, is located at 1407 W. Grand Ave.

Arigato Market specializes in artisan tacos with unique flavor options and ingredient combinations. Try the fully loaded crushed cheeseburger with cheddar-parmesan bechamel, beef and a jalapeno aioli, or the Japanese chicken curry with sauteed onions, roasted carrots, romaine and a Japanese aioli. (View the full menu here.)

Arigato Market has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Yelper H John H. wrote, "Food was fresh and tasty. Very reasonable prices for good food. Probably more of a Grubhub accessible spot than eat-in, but it was fun sitting at their window counter watching the local traffic. And the owner was fun to talk with."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Arigato Market is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday. It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)

