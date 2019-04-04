Get these trending Chicago restaurants on your radar now

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to analyze which eateries have been seeing especially high review volumes this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at Chicago businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are riding a trend this spring.
No Bones Beach Club
Photo: Tim M./Yelp
Open since 2018, this bar and traditional American and vegan spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Bars" on Yelp.
Citywide, bars saw a median 1.9 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, but No Bones Beach Club saw a 29.8 percent increase, maintaining a sound four-star rating throughout. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis No Bones Beach Club's review count increased by more than 210 percent.
Located at 1943 W. North Ave. (between Milwaukee and Damen avenues) in Wicker Park, No Bones Beach Club offers a vegan-only menu that includes beer-battered avocado tacos, cashew and poblano queso nachos, buffalo cauliflower wings and more.
La Mejikana
Photo: La Mejikana/Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about the Heart Of Chicago's La Mejikana, the bar and New Mexican spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "Mexican" on Yelp saw a median 2.1 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, La Mejikana bagged a 21.7 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a healthy 4.5-star rating.
Open at 1820 S. Ashland since 2018, La Mejikana offers Southwestern fare, including carne asada taquitos, shrimp ceviche, elote and more.
Mesler Kitchen | Bar | Lounge
Photo: Christopher V./Yelp
Hyde Park's Mesler Kitchen | Bar | Lounge is also making waves. Open since 2018at 1401 E. 53rd St. (between Dorchester and Blackstone avenues), the bar and New American spot has seen a 26 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.3 percent for all businesses tagged "American (New)" on Yelp.
There's more than one hotspot trending in Chicago's New American category: Gigi's Kitchen has seen a 22.2 percent increase in reviews, and Hampton Social has seen a 14.3 percent bump.
Mesler Kitchen offers red chilaquiles, vegetable hash, lobster rolls and more. Over the past month, it's maintained a healthy four-star rating among Yelpers.
Funkenhausen
Photo: Funkenhausen/Yelp
West Town's Funkenhausen is currently on the upswing in the breakfast and brunch category on Yelp.
While businesses categorized as "Breakfast & Brunch" on Yelp saw a median 2 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, this German, Southern and breakfast and brunch spot increased by 13.1 percent--and kept its rating consistent at 4.5 stars.
Open for business at 1709 W. Chicago Ave. (between Hermitage Avenue and Paulina Street) since 2018, the business offers schnitzel, ricotta dumplings, Weisswurst and more.
il Porcellino
Photo: il Porcellino/Yelp
Is the Near North's well-established il Porcellino on your radar? According to Yelp review data, the bar and Italian spot is seeing plenty of action.
While businesses categorized as "Italian" on Yelp increased their media new review count by 1.5 percent over the past month, il Porcellino nabbed a 5.5 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a convincing 4.5-star rating.
Located at 59 W. Hubbard, il Porcellino offers a family-style Italian menu complete with stuffed mushrooms, ricotta ravioli, chicken marsala and more.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.