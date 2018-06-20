Get to know 4 of Chicago's newest bars

Fudy T's
1412 W. Morse Ave., Rogers Park
Photo: anthony f./Yelp
Fudy T's is a bar offering different theme nights Wednesday-Sunday. It's located in the former Chuckie's restaurant space on the ground floor of the Maynard apartment building.
Stop by Thursday for Rock 'n' Roll Night; Friday for Hip-Hop Night; or Sunday for Reggae Soul Music Mix Night. Everyday specials are available like a $3 domestic beer or $4 shot of Fireball. Women get $5 house martinis all night long on Saturday for Ladies Night.
Yelp users are excited about Fudy T's, which currently holds five stars out of nine reviews on the site.
Yelper Daniel J., who reviewed the bar on June 7, wrote, "Great place! Great upscale, yet casual environment with an impressive collection of craft beer, whiskey, tequila and even wine. Best happy hour and prices around and the bartenders make the best mojitos, margaritas and martinis."
Yelper Patrick M. wrote, "Went here for a couple of drinks a few days ago. Atmosphere is great and it's nice to see this place open again in the neighborhood. You can definitely tell this place is under new ownership, even outside the name change."
Fudy T's is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 5 p.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Taylor Street Tap
1358 W. Taylor St., Little Italy
Photo: meche i./Yelp
In need of a neighborhood bar? Taylor Street Tap has opened up with a happy hour that runs all day long for draft beers, and every pint is $5.
Set on never charging a cover, co-owner Brian Fadden says the bar will feature live music and host "the best blues talent in the city," per Chicago Reader. Check out the business' website here.
It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.
Yelper Meche I., who reviewed Taylor Street Tap on May 27, wrote, "Great place to kick back with friend on a hot day and drink a nice wine or beer. Great vibes from everyone there and awesome location."
Taylor Street Tap is open from 3 p.m.-2 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 3 p.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday.
Flight Club Darts Chicago
111 W. Wacker Drive., The Loop
Photo: Matt L./Yelp
Flight Club Darts Chicago is a bar and social club that has another location in London. The establishment claims to have "reinvented darts for the 21st century, with fast-paced multiplayer games, ground breaking dart-tracking technology, instant scoring, and a slick and intuitive user interface," according to its website.
Players can rent an "oche," a pod-like area that can accommodate 20 people, and play the new rendition of darts while indulging in libations and light snacks. There are four dart games to choose from.
Signature cocktails include The Butterfly, combining citrus vodka, orange blossom honey, Americano liqueurs, lime and orange soda; and The Royal Lion, complete with green tea-infused gin, tea, thyme, east India sherry and lemon. From the kitchen, players can enjoy shareable bites like shrimp cocktails, tandoori chicken skewers and mini poke tacos. (You can check out the full snack menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp, Flight Club Darts Chicago has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Kristy B., who reviewed the business on June 2, said, "I love the concept of this place! It's very unique and a great addition to the city. Great location, right off of Clark and Wacker."
Yelper Stephanie B. wrote, "My experience here was amazing. After previously going to Point and Feather, this was a breath of fresh air. We got there and were taken upstairs to our dart board area (which was next to a floor to ceiling window overlooking the river with gorgeous view). The layout of the area surrounding the board is very well done."
Flight Club Darts Chicago is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 11-1 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Chelsea Room
221 N. Clark St., The Loop
Photo: Tavi J./Yelp
Retro-style bar the Chelsea Room is named after the New York City neighborhood that was a mecca of the art world in the 1970s-80s. This new offering has vibrant colors, wall-to-wall artwork and plush seating. Up to 75 people can be accommodated for events.
According to Eater Chicago, the bar's drink menu includes 11 draft beers, wine and cocktails like the Chelsea (rosemary-infused vodka, citrus and creme de violette, topped with champagne) and the El Coco (chocolate whiskey, cinnamon simple syrup, Aztec chocolate bitters, marshmallow melt).
With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp, Chelsea Room has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Tavi J., who reviewed the lounge on May 18, wrote, "The bar area looks super sexy, the wall with Marilyn Monroe is definitely a picture spot, and the booth I was sitting in with all the photographs was cool to look at."
Yelper Claude M. wrote, "Amazing place, great music, great people, amazing staff. If you're visiting downtown Chicago looking for a place of excitement, Chelsea Room is the place.
Chelsea Room is open from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. on Wednesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday, Tuesday and Sunday.)