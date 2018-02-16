Get to know River North's 3 newest eateries

Point & Feather
113 W Hubbard St.
Point & Feather is a cocktail and sports bar, offering small plates and more. The latest creation from Pearl Tavern and Son of a Butcher restauranteur Adolfo Garcia, it specializes in elevated pub fare, and features 12 dartboards throughout the space.
On the menu, expect to see starters like Gulf shrimp with creamy grits, or beer cheese with pretzel chips; entrees include "Amish Chicken" with potato puree, a bacon burger, or pork belly with potato-mushroom ragout. There's a variety of sides to round things out, like Brussels sprouts, fries, and onion rings.
Signature cocktails are on offer as well, like the "Vesper Lynd" with Ford's gin, Absolut vodka, and Lillet blanc, and the "Queen of Thorns" with Beefeater gin, pineapple, lemon, and dried rose.
Point & Feather currently holds 3.5 stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Jo S., who reviewed Point & Feather on January 23rd, wrote: "I only came here for the happy hour deals, but I am sure that I will be back. Great deals for a gin and tonic or a vodka and soda that I would recommend making this a stop before going to any other restaurant or bar in the area."
Point & Feather is open Friday from 4pm-2am, Saturday from 4pm-3am, and Sunday-Thursday from 4pm-1am.
Bar Cargo
605 N Wells St.
Photo: Bar Cargo/Yelp
New pizzeria Bar Cargo--the latest addition from Chicago restauranteur Anthony Stefani and his Stefani Group of restaurants--features Roman-style "slab" pies made by award-winning pizzaiolo Massimo "Max" Moresi.
The menu features an array of pies to choose from, in either half or full slabs. Expect to see options like a margherita with fresh mozzarella and basil; pepperoni; ortolana with grilled veggies; and Napoletana with anchovies, capers and basil.
There are sandwiches, like a tenderloin slider and a burger, on offer as well.
Bar Cargo's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Tazeen L. noted: "Solid new spot in River North--dropped by for brunch and was pleasantly surprised by the service and the food."
Bar Cargo is open Monday-Thursday from 11:30am-11pm, Friday from 11:30am-2am, Saturday from 11am-2am, and Sunday from 11am-10pm.
Marchesa
535 N Wells St.
Photo: Michael B./Yelp
Marchesa, a new restaurant and cocktail bar, comes from Jason Clark and Kathryn Sullivan Alvera, who used to work together at Italian eatery Prosecco.
The menu combines Italian, French and Spanish flavors. Expect dishes like steak frites; pot du creme; a caviar parfait; herb butter-basted chicken with roasted potatoes; and wild mushroom-filled ravioli with black truffle sauce and parmigiano-reggiano.
Marchesa currently holds 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Joseph N., who reviewed Marchesa on February 1st, wrote: "A welcome addition to the neighborhood. I've been three different times for three different occasions (small bites + sit-down drinks; cocktails with a coworker; dinner on a Saturday night). Each time was a pleasant experience."
Marchesa is open Monday-Saturday from 5pm-11pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)