Get to know the 3 freshest new eateries to launch in Chicago

Stone Fox
Wander over to 5721 N. Clark St. in Edgewater and you'll find Stone Fox, a new cocktail bar, offering burgers, pizza and more.
Chef Greg Hageli serves up globally inspired dishes like a Portuguese stew baked in a clay pot and a fennel-heavy sausage that honors Chicago's South Side, reports chicagoeater.com. The menu also features small plates like Asian wings, a seasonal vegetable fritter and gnocchi with kale pesto and truffled ricotta.
Stone Fox is open from 4 p.m. - 2 a.m. on Monday - Friday and Sunday and 4 p.m.- 3 a.m. on Saturday.
Clutch Bar And Restaurant
Wander over to 316 W. Erie St. in River North and you'll find Clutch Bar And Restaurant, a new cocktail bar and New American spot. Yelpers are fans of Clutch Bar and Restaurant: it's got five stars out of eight reviews, so far.
The menu features classic pub far like nachos, fried calamari and jumbo wings as well as linguine with shrimp and a chicken kebab and steak skewer.
Clutch Bar is open from 4 p.m. - 2 a.m. on Monday - Friday, 11 a.m. - 3 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. on Sunday
JoJo's Milk Bar
Now open at 23 W. Hubbard St. in the Near North is JoJo's Milk Bar, a diner, offering desserts, coffee and tea and more.
At this spot, satisfy your sugar cravings anytime with loaded milkshakes that take inspiration from favorite Girl Scout cookies, retro TV and blockbuster movies. Other sweet stuff includes a variety of milk bars and a milk and cookie flight. If old school comfort food is more your style, try the honey fried chicken, loaded grilled cheese or mom's lasagna.
It's open from 8 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Wednesday and on Sunday, 8 a.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday.
