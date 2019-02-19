FOOD & DRINK

Get to know the 4 newest restaurants to launch in Chicago

Photo: La Luna/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in getting the lowdown the newest businesses to open in Chicago? From Modern Mexican to Italian and barbecue, read on to see the newest eateries to open their doors near you.

La Luna



Photo: LA LUNA/Yelp

Head over to 1726 S. Racine Ave. in Pilsen and you'll find La Luna, a new Mexican spot.

On the menu, you'll find ceviche, cocktails, tacos and small plates--all with a modern Mexican flair. First-time restaurateur Samantha Sanchez, who has Mexican-American roots, set out to create a culinary experience with a mezcal bar, a dining area and space for shuffleboard and antique board games, notes La Luna's website.

Ajo



Photo: OMAR S./Yelp

Now open at 752 W. 33rd St. in Bridgeport is Ajo, a Caribbean spot.

You'll find Jamaican-style jerk chicken, ropa vieja, elotes, black bean hummus and roasted sweet plantains. Caribbean-inspired salads and bowls made with sustainable, locally sourced ingredients are also on the menu (they come with compostable bowls and utensils).

The Bureau Bar and Restaurant



Photo: THE BUREAU BAR/Yelp

The Bureau Bar and Restaurant is a lounge and soul food spot, that's made its debut at 724 W. Maxwell St. in University Village - Little Italy.

Find offerings for all occasions--dinner, late night and brunch on weekends. Main dishes include short ribs served with leeks, carrots, mushrooms and mashed potatoes and the pasta verde, al dente rigatoni with a garlic poblano bechamel and tiger prawns. On weekends, sip on bottomless mimosas and try the unlimited buffet, which offers build-your-own waffles and butter or cheese grits with mix-ins bacon and sausage. (See all offerings.)

Chay Fratello's Italian Restaurant and BBQ



PHOTO: CHAY FRATELLO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT and BBQ/YELP

New to 2241 N. Western Ave. in Bucktown is Chay Fratello's Italian Restaurant and BBQ, an Italian spot, offering sandwiches and barbecue.

You'll also find a robust menu with everything from classic Italian appetizers like bruschetta and calamari to pork sliders plus pizza, pasta and sandwiches. Feast on entrees that include chicken Alfredo with vegetables and tilapia truffle capers in a white wine sauce. If you're a barbecue fan, try combo plates offering a choice of pulled pork, brisket, half chicken or half slab of ribs. (View the menu.)
