Get to know the 5 newest businesses to debut in Chicago

Itching to get to know the newest restaurant and retail additions to Chicago? From a Mexican spot to a Peruvian restaurant, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to debut recently.Wander over to 6701 N. Northwest Highway in Edison Park and you'll find Que Onda Mexican Restaurant , a new cocktail bar, offering tacos, desserts and more.The new spot specializes in traditional Mexican cuisine. In addition to food, Que Onda offers a variety of cocktails, craft beers and wine. The Happy Lobster is a food truck and French spot, that recently opened at 131 N. Clinton St. in West Loop.Lobster is their specialty at The Happy Lobster and they keep it fresh with a variety of options. On the menu, look for the Angry Lobster, Lobster Grilled Cheese or the Crab Club.New to 1023 W. Lake St. near West Side is Riccardo Osteria , an Italian spot.The traditional Italian spot has a menu that "reflects Italian country food inspired by regional ingredients," according to the website . On the menu, look for the risotti, bucatini, gnocchi and more.A West Town newcomer, Cabra Cevicheria is a Peruvian spot that's located at 200 N. Green St.The new Peruvian-themed restaurant is located on the rooftop. Chef Stephanie Izard created a menu offering five kinds of ceviche, yuca fritas, hamachi and more. Cira is a Mediterranean, Turkish, breakfast and brunch spot that opened recently at 200 N. Green St. in West Loop.Located on The Hoxton Hotel's ground floor, the new spot offers a breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert menu. There is also a cafe offering coffee, tea and more.---