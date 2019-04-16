Get to know the 5 newest businesses to debut in Chicago

Que Onda Mexican Restaurant
Photo: Que Onda Mexican Restaurant/Yelp
Wander over to 6701 N. Northwest Highway in Edison Park and you'll find Que Onda Mexican Restaurant, a new cocktail bar, offering tacos, desserts and more.
The new spot specializes in traditional Mexican cuisine. In addition to food, Que Onda offers a variety of cocktails, craft beers and wine.
The Happy Lobster
Photo: Boon C./Yelp
The Happy Lobster is a food truck and French spot, that recently opened at 131 N. Clinton St. in West Loop.
Lobster is their specialty at The Happy Lobster and they keep it fresh with a variety of options. On the menu, look for the Angry Lobster, Lobster Grilled Cheese or the Crab Club.
Riccardo Osteria
Photo: Wayne H./Yelp
New to 1023 W. Lake St. near West Side is Riccardo Osteria, an Italian spot.
The traditional Italian spot has a menu that "reflects Italian country food inspired by regional ingredients," according to the website. On the menu, look for the risotti, bucatini, gnocchi and more.
Cabra Cevicheria
Photo: Cabra Cevicheria/Yelp
A West Town newcomer, Cabra Cevicheria is a Peruvian spot that's located at 200 N. Green St.
The new Peruvian-themed restaurant is located on the rooftop. Chef Stephanie Izard created a menu offering five kinds of ceviche, yuca fritas, hamachi and more.
Cira
Photo: Cira/Yelp
Cira is a Mediterranean, Turkish, breakfast and brunch spot that opened recently at 200 N. Green St. in West Loop.
Located on The Hoxton Hotel's ground floor, the new spot offers a breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert menu. There is also a cafe offering coffee, tea and more.
---
