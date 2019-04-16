Food & Drink

Get to know the 5 newest businesses to debut in Chicago

Que Onda Mexican Restaurant. | Photo: Alejandra F./Yelp

By Hoodline
Itching to get to know the newest restaurant and retail additions to Chicago? From a Mexican spot to a Peruvian restaurant, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to debut recently.


Que Onda Mexican Restaurant





Photo: Que Onda Mexican Restaurant/Yelp

Wander over to 6701 N. Northwest Highway in Edison Park and you'll find Que Onda Mexican Restaurant, a new cocktail bar, offering tacos, desserts and more.

The new spot specializes in traditional Mexican cuisine. In addition to food, Que Onda offers a variety of cocktails, craft beers and wine.

The Happy Lobster




Photo: Boon C./Yelp

The Happy Lobster is a food truck and French spot, that recently opened at 131 N. Clinton St. in West Loop.

Lobster is their specialty at The Happy Lobster and they keep it fresh with a variety of options. On the menu, look for the Angry Lobster, Lobster Grilled Cheese or the Crab Club.

Riccardo Osteria




Photo: Wayne H./Yelp

New to 1023 W. Lake St. near West Side is Riccardo Osteria, an Italian spot.

The traditional Italian spot has a menu that "reflects Italian country food inspired by regional ingredients," according to the website. On the menu, look for the risotti, bucatini, gnocchi and more.

Cabra Cevicheria




Photo: Cabra Cevicheria/Yelp

A West Town newcomer, Cabra Cevicheria is a Peruvian spot that's located at 200 N. Green St.

The new Peruvian-themed restaurant is located on the rooftop. Chef Stephanie Izard created a menu offering five kinds of ceviche, yuca fritas, hamachi and more.

Cira




Photo: Cira/Yelp

Cira is a Mediterranean, Turkish, breakfast and brunch spot that opened recently at 200 N. Green St. in West Loop.

Located on The Hoxton Hotel's ground floor, the new spot offers a breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert menu. There is also a cafe offering coffee, tea and more.
