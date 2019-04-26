Get to know the 5 newest businesses to debut in Chicago

BomboBar
Photo: Ashley L./Yelp
Stop by 1529 N. Wells St. in Old Town and you'll find BomboBar, a new spot to score donuts, coffee, tea and desserts.
The new spot is known for the bomboloni, a holeless Italian doughnut infused with different flavors, but they also serve late night pizza by the square, according to the website.
Claremont Diner
Photo: Steven R./Yelp
Claremont Diner is a diner, breakfast, brunch and traditional American spot, that recently opened at 2325 W. Taylor St. in Tri-Taylor.
The new restaurant features a classic retro diner look with teal-colored booths and a tiled floor. On the menu, look for the Belgian-Style Waffle, Country Fried Skillet, the build-your-own omelet and more.
Rangoli
Photo: Jess O./Yelp
Rangoli is a new Indian spot that's located at 2415 N. Clark St.
The new restaurant specializes in classic Indian cuisine offering vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. On the menu, look for the Shrimp Kadai Masala, Chicken Curry, the Vegetable Vindaloo and more.
Xurro
Photo: Surim H./Yelp
Now open at 3927 N. Lincoln Ave. in North Center is Xurro, a Mexican spot, offering desserts and coffee and tea.
Xurro specializes in churros, but offers a variety of other sweet treats. On the menu, look for the specialty churros, funnel cakes, milkshakes and more.
GL Home Decor
Photo: GL Home Decor/Yelp
GL Home Decor is a furniture store, offering home decor and more, that recently opened its doors at 3954 N. Southport Ave. in Lakeview.
From sofas and coffee tables to throw pillows and accessories, the boutique furniture store is bound to have something that matches your style.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.