Food & Drink

Get to know the 5 newest businesses to debut in Chicago

Claremont Diner. | Photo: Steven R./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in checking out the freshest new spots in Chicago? From an Indian restaurant to a furniture store, read on to see the newest spots to make their debut near you.


BomboBar





Photo: Ashley L./Yelp

Stop by 1529 N. Wells St. in Old Town and you'll find BomboBar, a new spot to score donuts, coffee, tea and desserts.

The new spot is known for the bomboloni, a holeless Italian doughnut infused with different flavors, but they also serve late night pizza by the square, according to the website.

Claremont Diner




Photo: Steven R./Yelp

Claremont Diner is a diner, breakfast, brunch and traditional American spot, that recently opened at 2325 W. Taylor St. in Tri-Taylor.

The new restaurant features a classic retro diner look with teal-colored booths and a tiled floor. On the menu, look for the Belgian-Style Waffle, Country Fried Skillet, the build-your-own omelet and more.

Rangoli




Photo: Jess O./Yelp

Rangoli is a new Indian spot that's located at 2415 N. Clark St.

The new restaurant specializes in classic Indian cuisine offering vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. On the menu, look for the Shrimp Kadai Masala, Chicken Curry, the Vegetable Vindaloo and more.

Xurro




Photo: Surim H./Yelp

Now open at 3927 N. Lincoln Ave. in North Center is Xurro, a Mexican spot, offering desserts and coffee and tea.

Xurro specializes in churros, but offers a variety of other sweet treats. On the menu, look for the specialty churros, funnel cakes, milkshakes and more.

GL Home Decor




Photo: GL Home Decor/Yelp

GL Home Decor is a furniture store, offering home decor and more, that recently opened its doors at 3954 N. Southport Ave. in Lakeview.

From sofas and coffee tables to throw pillows and accessories, the boutique furniture store is bound to have something that matches your style.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagohoodline
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
Woman shot to death on Aurora porch: police
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
5-year-old credited with saving 13 from Chicago house fire
Man killed by vehicle in Lisle
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Show More
Mom's warning to other parents after son's near-drowning
Pregnant woman dragged across parking lot as thief takes off in car
CPD officers hurt after crashing into stairs of McKinley Park home
Woman found dead on Loop sidewalk
Alligator found in backyard pool
More TOP STORIES News