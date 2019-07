Get to know the 6 freshest new businesses to launch in Chicago

Lazy Bird

Interested in getting intel on the newest restaurant and retail additions to Chicago? From a tattoo shop to a cocktail lounge, read on for a rundown of the newest spots to arrive around town.New to 200 N. Green St. in West Town is Lazy Bird , a cocktail bar and lounge.The new cocktail and music lounge is located in the basement of The Hoxton hotel. It has a 52-item cocktail featuring concoctions like the Salty Dog, Clover Club, Blackthorn and more.New to 507 N. Lasalle Drive in River North is Top Coat Nail Spa , a nail salon and waxing spot.The nail salon specializes in manicures, pedicures and waxing. The color options are expansive and services include acrylic full set, eyebrow services, gel full set, nail art and more.Stroll past 16 W. Adams St. in the Loop and you'll find For Five Cafe Chicago , a coffee roastery, offering coffee, tea and more.For Five Cafe Chicago is the first Midwest location for the New York based roastery. The beans are sourced "from high-altitude areas near the equator to ensure the highest quality crop," according to the website New to 17 W. Adams St. in the Loop is Adams Street Brewery , a brewery.The brewery may have just launched, but its history dates back 120 years. The Berghoff Restaurant was established in 1898 and it recently expanded to do its own in house brewing.Head over to 5612 N. Western Ave. in Arcadia Terrace and you'll find Fudo Tattoo , a tattoo spot.Dustin Golden opened his own tattoo spot in the north side of Chicago. Check out Fudo Tattoo's website to see some of his work. Poke Bowl Co is a spot to score poke and more that opened recently at 255 E. Grand, Whole Foods in Streeterville.Customers can build their own dish at Poke Bowl Co or choose from one of the chef's favorite options.---