Get to know the newest businesses to open in Chicago

Dos Toros Taqueria
Photo: dos toros taqueria/YELP
Dos Toros Taqueria is a Mexican spot that recently opened at 875 N. Michigan Ave. in Streeterville.
The spot offers burritos, salads, quesadillas and tacos. Try the grilled chicken salad or the braised pork quesadilla. (View the full menu here.)
TSAoCAA
Photo: eric k./Yelp
TSAoCAA is a new spot to score desserts, bubble tea and shaved ice that's located at 2026 S. Clark St., Unit G.
The shop features jasmine green tea, ruby milk black tea, peach oolong tea and more.
Onward
Photo: onward burger/Yelp
Onward is a New American spot that recently opened its doors at 6580 N. Sheridan Road in Rogers Park.
The restaurant offers roasted eggplant with quinoa, pomegranate and Greek yogurt, as well as Rohan duck with a parsnip puree. (View the full menu here.)