Get to know the newest businesses to open in Chicago

Dos Toros Taqueria

TSAoCAA

Onward

Interested in getting intel on the freshest new spots in Chicago? From a taco spot to a New American restaurant, read on to see the newest destinations to open their doors recently. Dos Toros Taqueria is a Mexican spot that recently opened at 875 N. Michigan Ave. in Streeterville.The spot offers burritos, salads, quesadillas and tacos. Try the grilled chicken salad or the braised pork quesadilla. (View the full menu here .) TSAoCAA is a new spot to score desserts, bubble tea and shaved ice that's located at 2026 S. Clark St., Unit G.The shop features jasmine green tea, ruby milk black tea, peach oolong tea and more. Onward is a New American spot that recently opened its doors at 6580 N. Sheridan Road in Rogers Park.The restaurant offers roasted eggplant with quinoa, pomegranate and Greek yogurt, as well as Rohan duck with a parsnip puree. (View the full menu here.